Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday.

No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the School Board Administrative Complex in Lake City.

