Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans

SBA loans (GFX)
SBA loans (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A businessman from Williston is sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration to obtain COVID-related loans.

Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. His brother-in-law former Rep. Joe Harding is facing similar charges.

Prosecutors say Walsh submitted fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the names of multiple businesses, including his blimp companies which were headquartered in Levy County. The applications had incorrect records regarding the number of employees for businesses. He also applied for money for companies that were not created until after the pandemic began.

He also submitted fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans in his name and his wife’s name. In total, he defrauded the Small Business Administration of more than $7.8 million. Walsh used the money to buy real estate in Florida and Texas, to buy oil leases, and to pay off his mortgage loans.

On Tuesday, Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release, and was ordered to repay all the money he took from the taxpayer.

“Patrick Walsh abused a program that was designed to ease suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division.  “Instead of using millions of dollars in federal funds to help keep struggling businesses afloat and honest workers employed, he selfishly diverted it for his own personal gain.  The FBI will hold accountable anyone who takes advantage of those in need during a national emergency, and we remain committed to working with our partners to ensure fraudsters are brought.”

RELATED: Former NCFL lawmaker Joe Harding could face wire fraud trial in May

His brother-in-law Harding was charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. He resigned from the state House on Dec. 8 after being indicted on charges that he fraudulently obtained coronavirus-related business loans.

“The defendant, in this case, was brought to justice for exploiting Federal relief programs and using the obtained funds for his personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles, of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold those accountable who take advantage of such programs and undermine the integrity of our Nation’s banking system.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

In this week's Tech Tuesday, we learn about 161 Ventures, a new venture capital fund and host...
Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures
Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures
Lake City calls special meeting to figure out plan for Richardson Community Center
Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission
Florida Prepaid tuition plans to begin Wednesday, priced the same as a year ago
Florida Prepaid tuition program enrollment opens Wednesday, priced the same as a year ago