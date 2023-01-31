Levy County Municipal Candidates released for upcoming elections

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know who qualified in several elections coming up in Levy County.

Bronson, Inglis, and Yankeetown released the list of qualified candidates.

Candidates in Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston are running unopposed and elections won’t happen.

In Bronson, the Town Council, Seat 2 election is between Mark Kjeseth and Virginia Phillips, while

the Town Council, Seat 4 election is between Jordan Jabbar, Franklin Schuler Jr, and Julie Stalnaker

In Cedar Key, all City Commission seats are unopposed, with Heath Davis taking Seat 1, James S. Wortham taking Seat 3, and Sue Colson taking Seat 5.

No one qualified for the open Seat 2 on the Cedar Key Water and Sewer Board, while Stephen “Steve” Rosenthal was the only candidate for Seat 4 on the board.

All City Commissioner seats in Chiefland were also unopposed, with John “Chris” Jones in Group 1, Rollin Hudson in Group 3, and Norm Weaver in Group 5.

In Inglis, the Mayoral election is between Harry William Brodhead, Steven D. Schwing, and Michael Andrew White.

Shelby Gerber, Susan Gill-Sims, Daniel Hill, Veronica Jo Reardon, and Carter “Jay” Shackelford III are all running for the Inglis Town Commissioner seat, and people can vote for up to two candidates

There will be no election in Williston because all City Council seats are unopposed, with Michael Cox in Group A, Darfeness Hinds in Group B, and Jerry Robinson in Group C.

Meanwhile in Yankeetown, Katerina Atherley, Adam P. McNiece, John David Pisano, Jeffrey C. St. John, and Laurence J. Vorisek are all running for Town Council positions, with people able to vote for up to three candidates.

