Levy County Municipal Candidates released for upcoming elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know who qualified in several elections coming up in Levy County.

Bronson, Inglis, and Yankeetown released the list of qualified candidates.

Candidates in Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston are running unopposed and elections won’t happen.

In Bronson, the Town Council, Seat 2 election is between Mark Kjeseth and Virginia Phillips, while

the Town Council, Seat 4 election is between Jordan Jabbar, Franklin Schuler Jr, and Julie Stalnaker

TRENDING: USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

In Cedar Key, all City Commission seats are unopposed, with Heath Davis taking Seat 1, James S. Wortham taking Seat 3, and Sue Colson taking Seat 5.

No one qualified for the open Seat 2 on the Cedar Key Water and Sewer Board, while Stephen “Steve” Rosenthal was the only candidate for Seat 4 on the board.

All City Commissioner seats in Chiefland were also unopposed, with John “Chris” Jones in Group 1, Rollin Hudson in Group 3, and Norm Weaver in Group 5.

In Inglis, the Mayoral election is between Harry William Brodhead, Steven D. Schwing, and Michael Andrew White.

Shelby Gerber, Susan Gill-Sims, Daniel Hill, Veronica Jo Reardon, and Carter “Jay” Shackelford III are all running for the Inglis Town Commissioner seat, and people can vote for up to two candidates

There will be no election in Williston because all City Council seats are unopposed, with Michael Cox in Group A, Darfeness Hinds in Group B, and Jerry Robinson in Group C.

Meanwhile in Yankeetown, Katerina Atherley, Adam P. McNiece, John David Pisano, Jeffrey C. St. John, and Laurence J. Vorisek are all running for Town Council positions, with people able to vote for up to three candidates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

A release from Moody says the city has $343 million in outstanding debt, most of it associated...
Gainesville “Moody Rating” downgraded due to outstanding debts
Gainesville city staff to travel to state capital for Joint Legislative Auditing Committee regarding GRU
Man who threatened neighbors arrested following high speed car chase
Marion County Commissioners review mental health assistance for firefighters