Man who threatened neighbors arrested following high speed car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fred Awbrey lives in NE Gainesville, across the street from James Davis, who was arrested Sunday after leading police on a high speed car chase.

Awbrey said he had never met Davis before last Friday, when he had an interesting encounter with him.

“My visiting nurse came by and left,” said Awbrey. “We were talking at the car, she backed out and he comes screaming down the road in his red car, and he pointed out the window at me and said ‘I’ve got you! And followed her out towards 13th street very closely, I’d say within ten to 15 feet.”

He noticed more weird behavior from Davis as well.

“He was stacking up garbage in the street,” said Awbrey, “at least that was attributed to him. In fact, there’s one piece right down here now on my property, which he left according to the neighbors.

Two neighbors who live within feet of Davis say he threatened to kill them in the week leading up to his arrest.

They say they reported the threats, but claim police told them they had higher priorities to attend to.

His neighbors say he was Baker Acted on Friday, and returned less than 72 hours later.

Two days later, he was arrested after he fled from a robbery.

Davis led police on a dangerous chase down 13th Street that ended in the parking lot at Rogers Realty, where civilians boxed in his car to prevent him from getting away.

At one point during the chase, he swerved into the opposite lane and made repeated attempts to collide with another car.

The driver of that car said they had no relation to Davis.

Davis was previously arrested in 2019 for indecent exposure.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer and fleeing.

