Marion County Commissioners review mental health assistance for firefighters

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Marion County firefighter died, the fire department is mourning the loss of another one of their own.

On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves behind a wife and two children.

“First of all this is a tragic event,” shared Craig Curry, Marion County commissioner. “The loss of a life is taken very seriously by the county and the firefighters are a big family.”

This comes weeks after the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten, who died on January 9.

Some residents took to social media and stated firefighters need mental health care. Other residents told TV20 the funding needs to be provided by the county so that the fire department receives those resources.

“One idea was maybe there’s an independent third party that could come in and people would be more readily available to talk to them than people they’re closest to,” shared Curry.

Marion County Fire Union president said they are getting in touch with county officials to find mental health assistance for the crew.

“We’re talking about it, thinking about it, reaching out to state and federal organizations to see if there are any more answers than we already have,” shared Curry.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials also sent a statement:

Singleton will be laid to rest on Saturday.

