North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County.

State troopers say the North Marion High School student James Wilkerson was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th avenue around 8:30 a.m. They say he veered into the path of a car near County Road 329.

The 11th grader was thrown from the bike. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

In this week's Tech Tuesday, we learn about 161 Ventures, a new venture capital fund and host...
Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures
Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures
Lake City calls special meeting to figure out plan for Richardson Community Center
Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission
SBA loans (GFX)
Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans