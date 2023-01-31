North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County.
State troopers say the North Marion High School student James Wilkerson was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th avenue around 8:30 a.m. They say he veered into the path of a car near County Road 329.
The 11th grader was thrown from the bike. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car wasn’t hurt in the crash.
