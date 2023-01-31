North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County.

State troopers say the North Marion High School student James Wilkerson was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th avenue around 8:30 a.m. They say he veered into the path of a car near County Road 329.

The 11th grader was thrown from the bike. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.