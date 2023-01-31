Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

