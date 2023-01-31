Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase

Alachua County Jail booking photo for James Davis, 47, accused of making a threat to kill
Alachua County Jail booking photo for James Davis, 47, accused of making a threat to kill(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday.

James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.

On Monday, TV20 spoke with neighbors of Davis after he was arrested for burglarizing a home and then leading deputies on a chase. A neighbor said they had reported threats Davis made against him days prior, but the police department had not charged him yet.

Two neighbors who live within feet of Davis say he threatened to kill them in the week leading up to his arrest

Since that report, authorities filed the charge of making a written threat to kill against Davis. According to the arrest report, a neighbor texted Davis last Wednesday about loud rock music coming from his home. He then replied with a series of bizarre and threatening texts.

Davis texted, “Call 911 they will send GPD to meet the army and the marines” and “ASO runs this country and they report to me, nerds.” He then threatened the neighbor texting, “Call 911, I will [expletive] cut your head off and roll it down the street while the sheriff watches.”

On Friday, the GPD Crisis Intervention counseling team made contact with Davis and placed him on a Baker Act hold. Then on Sunday, officers say he burglarized a home.

RELATED: Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

Officers found his vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Davis drove erratically to escape them. He crashed into the Tek Bicycles building on Northwest 13th Street and left the scene.

Witnesses saw the hit-and-run and followed Davis, they were able to then box in his vehicle at Rogers Realty. He then tried to run but officers were able to find him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours
The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours
The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours