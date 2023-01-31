Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday.

James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.

On Monday, TV20 spoke with neighbors of Davis after he was arrested for burglarizing a home and then leading deputies on a chase. A neighbor said they had reported threats Davis made against him days prior, but the police department had not charged him yet.

Two neighbors who live within feet of Davis say he threatened to kill them in the week leading up to his arrest

Since that report, authorities filed the charge of making a written threat to kill against Davis. According to the arrest report, a neighbor texted Davis last Wednesday about loud rock music coming from his home. He then replied with a series of bizarre and threatening texts.

Davis texted, “Call 911 they will send GPD to meet the army and the marines” and “ASO runs this country and they report to me, nerds.” He then threatened the neighbor texting, “Call 911, I will [expletive] cut your head off and roll it down the street while the sheriff watches.”

On Friday, the GPD Crisis Intervention counseling team made contact with Davis and placed him on a Baker Act hold. Then on Sunday, officers say he burglarized a home.

Officers found his vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Davis drove erratically to escape them. He crashed into the Tek Bicycles building on Northwest 13th Street and left the scene.

Witnesses saw the hit-and-run and followed Davis, they were able to then box in his vehicle at Rogers Realty. He then tried to run but officers were able to find him.

