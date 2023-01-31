Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville.

Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

The hearing will start at 11 a.m.

