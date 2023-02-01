Columbia County denies Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital.

Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for in-patient and residential care for mental health patients.

They would also operate a primary care unit and pharmacy but are open to working with someone else to provide those services.

The hospital board may take action on the plan in a special meeting on Tuesday, February 7th.

