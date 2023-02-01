Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating.

“It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last year but the last year or year and a half its really ramped up and it’s gotten pretty bad.”

That’s when they started mining on the property and Counts Construction Company LLC is now asking for almost 40 acres more for a bigger sand mine.

“The scary thing is if they get that approved there’s another 750 acres that they can jump on in the future. Once it’s approved it’s probably a snowball process,” said Wood.

More than 300 residents have signed a petition and Lori Vey who lives nearby said she has a horse and is concerned because of the amount of trucks and accidents they may cause.

“Some days there’s an excess of 500 trucks in and out of there a day. There’s a jank brake noise he gets startled he starts running again my dust level have just gone up like crazy it’s hard to keep anything clean and you’re breathing that in.”

Wood said the construction company is using the sand to build more houses.

“It’s simple math but you’re looking tens of millions of dollars and for what to build houses they have plenty of dirt for that.”

According to the zoning and planning board gave a staff recommendation that said since the company has been operating since 2008 the expansion won’t cause significant impact to neighboring communities if they follow the conditions.

“We’re really nervous that there’s no end because this has been a year and a half and that was only 24 acres,” said Vey.

The commission will make a decision at their meeting next Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.