DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

31-year-old Waylan Campbell in Dixie County Jail
31-year-old Waylan Campbell in Dixie County Jail(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.

According to DCSO, Campbell drove onto private property, hooked his vehicle to the camper, and drove off. The owner of the camper followed Campbell and called 911.

In Campbell’s vehicle was a mother and her daughter, who told deputies that they were held against their will.

Campbell soon began driving erratically, causing the camper to unhitch and crash. Campbell then escaped into the nearby woods.

DCSO officials soon established a perimeter around the area, and the canine unit began tracking Campbell. He was found by one of the dogs in the unit.

Campbell was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

Campbell has a lengthy criminal history. His bond was posted at $240,000.

