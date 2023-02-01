Eastside boys claim district soccer title, Bell reaches finals vs. Oak Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys soccer team scored a goal in each half to win the Class 4A-District 2 title over Suwannee, 2-0 on Tuesday night at Citizens Field. The Rams (8-5-4) advance to the region tournament after previously playing the Bulldogs (7-8-3) to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season.

Jayven Cromwell got the scoring underway for the Rams with a high-arcing shot that tucked inside the far post in the first minute of play. Jonas Traktuev added an insurance goal on a free kick in the second half.

Elsewhere, Oak Hall and Bell advanced to the district finals in Class 2A-District 2. The Eagles took down Lafayette, 2-1, while the Bulldogs knocked out Jefferson County, 7-2. Edward Martinez scored twice in the first half to help Bell pull away.

And in girls soccer, Buchholz survived a tight 3-2 battle against Forest for the Class 6A-District 4 crown. The Bobcats improve to 9-9-0 overall, dropping the Wildcats to 13-5-2.

