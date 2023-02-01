Eastside boys claim district soccer title, Bell reaches finals vs. Oak Hall

Buchholz girls earn district crown with victory over Forest
Bulldogs concede early goal, rout Jefferson Co.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys soccer team scored a goal in each half to win the Class 4A-District 2 title over Suwannee, 2-0 on Tuesday night at Citizens Field. The Rams (8-5-4) advance to the region tournament after previously playing the Bulldogs (7-8-3) to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season.

Jayven Cromwell got the scoring underway for the Rams with a high-arcing shot that tucked inside the far post in the first minute of play. Jonas Traktuev added an insurance goal on a free kick in the second half.

Elsewhere, Oak Hall and Bell advanced to the district finals in Class 2A-District 2. The Eagles took down Lafayette, 2-1, while the Bulldogs knocked out Jefferson County, 7-2. Edward Martinez scored twice in the first half to help Bell pull away.

And in girls soccer, Buchholz survived a tight 3-2 battle against Forest for the Class 6A-District 4 crown. The Bobcats improve to 9-9-0 overall, dropping the Wildcats to 13-5-2.

