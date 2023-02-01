Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Florida Gateway College will hold a Black History Month proclamation ceremony on Wednesday.

Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration building for the ceremony.

Officials will declare February 2023 as black history month at Florida Gateway College.

It will be the first of many events scheduled throughout the month focusing on recognizing the triumphs, challenges, and contributions of African Americans.

The ceremony starts at 10:15 a.m.

