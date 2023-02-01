Florida gateway college officials kick off black history month with proclamation ceremony

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida gateway college students, staff, and faculty gathered for the annual proclamation ceremony for black history month.

FGC’s director of multicultural affairs Travis George said the event highlighted the many contributions and triumphs of African-Americans in history while proclaiming the month of February as black history month at the college.

“It is important, especially considering the percentage of African-American students here,” said George. “We’re not exclusive; we want everybody in our celebrations. That also shows the significance of history that it took more than just African-Americans to pioneer a lot of the civil rights movements and things that helped us get to where we are. It took a collaborative effort from all races and ethnicities.”

Besides the ceremony, students designed a black history mural and a “Black history walk”. It’s a path dedicated to many pioneers in history. College officials said this is the first of many events they’ll host to commemorate black history month

