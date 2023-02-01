Gainesville gets $8 million to renovate University Avenue to improve pedestrian safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City and state officials are promising major changes to University Avenue in Gainesville with the help of a federal grant following pedestrian crashes including the deaths of a child and two University of Florida students on the roadway in recent years.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward announced an $8 million dollar federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to the city in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation to alter the state road to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The changes will cover more than four miles of the roadway from Cone Park to Northwest 22nd Street. The plan is to slow traffic by narrowing lanes, raising crosswalks, and adding landscaped medians.

Today we can officially announce that the Biden administration has awarded an $8 Million grant to the City of Gainesville to begin renovating University Avenue as a “Complete Street.” This is exciting news! @GainesvilleGov and I thank you, @POTUS, @SecretaryPete, @USDOT! — Harvey Ward (@hlward) February 1, 2023

“This award won’t be enough to cover the entire cost of the project. This will get us started and well on our way to the vision we saw on the drawing board,” said Special Advisor to the City Manager Andrew Persons.

City officials say in the past several years, there have been more than 70 pedestrian crashes on the roadway with seven fatalities and 12 victims suffering serious injuries. The road’s crash rate is more than double the Alachua County average and more than triple the statewide average.

In October 2021, Dylan Roberts, 4, was hit and killed crossing East University Avenue near Fred Cone Park. Following the death, family members, residents, and city leaders have called for changes to the roadway.

In January 2021 and December 2020, University of Florida students Sophia Lambert, 19, and Maggie Paxton, 18, were killed while walking along West University Ave in Gainesville. Students organized in response to the deaths calling for more changes on the road near the university.

