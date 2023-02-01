Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school administrators called deputies to remove a group of people including Sylvester Warren, of Lake City, from a high school basketball game on Dec. 17. Warren refused to immediately leave, and School Resource Deputy Sam McDonald attempted to physically remove Warren from the venue.

When McDonald grabbed Warren, the two stumbled and then Warren brought him to the ground. The deputy was then seen on video placing his knee on Warren’s neck.

Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid told TV20 days after the incident that he was pursuing charges against Warren, including a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

However, on Tuesday, charges were filed against Warren for trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence. He is scheduled to appear in court March 3.

