Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident

HCSO Deputy kneels on Lake City man's neck
HCSO Deputy kneels on Lake City man's neck(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school administrators called deputies to remove a group of people including Sylvester Warren, of Lake City, from a high school basketball game on Dec. 17. Warren refused to immediately leave, and School Resource Deputy Sam McDonald attempted to physically remove Warren from the venue.

When McDonald grabbed Warren, the two stumbled and then Warren brought him to the ground. The deputy was then seen on video placing his knee on Warren’s neck.

RELATED: Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck

Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid told TV20 days after the incident that he was pursuing charges against Warren, including a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a deputy

However, on Tuesday, charges were filed against Warren for trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence. He is scheduled to appear in court March 3.

