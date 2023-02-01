High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Both the girls junior varsity and varsity basketball teams decided to cancel the rest of their seasons. (WTKR, NFHS NETWORK, VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE, CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia high school’s girls basketball season ended early after one of their coaches was caught pretending to be a member of the junior varsity team, the school system says.

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland High School, posed as a player on the girls junior varsity team and played in a Jan. 21 game against Nansemond River High School.

Churchland wound up forfeiting the game. The school system was notified of the incident the week after it happened, and they say both Boykins and the head coach of the junior varsity team are no longer employees of the school division.

Billy Haun, the executive director of the Virginia High School Sports League, says he is disappointed by the actions of the adults involved.

“When an adult commits to being a high school coach, it’s not just about coaching the game. They take on a lot of responsibility. Adults who fail to live up to those expectations, I’ll just put it bluntly, they fail students,” Haun said.

After the incident was reported to Churchland school leaders, the administration met with players on both the girls junior varsity and varsity teams and their parents. Both teams decided to cancel the rest of their seasons.

“We failed kids because we got a group of young ladies who now will not be able to finish their season because of the behavior of some adults,” Haun said.

Haun says this is the second time he’s heard of something like this happening in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

Jury selection in the federal trial of accused January 6th conspirator Connie Meggs of Marion...
Jury selection of accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County begins
The UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will hold a career expo.
UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences hosts a career expo
Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration...
Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony
The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.
UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center hosts three-day Gainesville tech week
Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday...
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist