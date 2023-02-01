‘I helped people’: Holocaust survivor recounts past in remembrance event

Saul Dreier is the founder of Holocaust Survivor Band.
Saul Dreier is the founder of Holocaust Survivor Band.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Holocaust survivor and drummer Saul Dreier is 97 years old and holds music in his heart.

The University of Florida Chabad leaders hosted Saul Dreier and the Holocaust Survivor Band, days after International Holocaust Day; the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Dreier was born in Poland in 1925. When World War II started in 1939, Dreier’s childhood was cut short, and he went through three concentration camps.

Dreier said music was his escape and helped him survive. He shares that creating music with spoons, allowed him to lift the spirits of other prisoners while in one of the concentration camps.

“Those spoons that I played, that my friend brought me to the concentration camp, helped me do it,” said Dreier.

Years later when Dreier was liberated by the U.S. Army, he made his way to Florida, where he married, and raised a family. At the age of 89 years old, Dreier started the Holocaust Survivor Band and Saul’s Generation Foundation.

“It’s awe-inspiring that an elder of our community is still out here not only playing music but traveling and visiting with people like us,” shared student Emma Turner.

Dreier hopes to continue sharing his passion and his story with the world.

