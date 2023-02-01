Jury selection of accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County begins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury selection in the federal trial of accused January 6th conspirator Connie Meggs of Marion County begins Wednesday.
Meggs, 59, is a resident of Dunnellon.
Meggs is being brought up on charges after she, along with her husband Kelly Meggs, and others participated in the January 6th attack.
Law enforcement officials have pulled her bank record and have pictures from that day matching her description.
Her husband was convicted in November.
The selection starts at 1 p.m.
