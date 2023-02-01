Jury selection of accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County begins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury selection in the federal trial of accused January 6th conspirator Connie Meggs of Marion County begins Wednesday.

Meggs, 59, is a resident of Dunnellon.

Meggs is being brought up on charges after she, along with her husband Kelly Meggs, and others participated in the January 6th attack.

TRENDING: Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans

Law enforcement officials have pulled her bank record and have pictures from that day matching her description.

Her husband was convicted in November.

The selection starts at 1 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.