Jury selection for the federal trial of January 6th conspirator begins February 2nd

An accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County has a federal trial whose jury selection begins February 2nd.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Jury selection is being put off until tomorrow in the federal trial of an accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County.

Connie Meggs of Dunnellon faces several charges including conspiracy, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting.

Jury selection was originally set to begin on February 1st.

Her husband, Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs, was convicted in November.

