Marion County woman charged with careless driving for rear-ending school bus

Marion County Schools' Bus(WDTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was charged with careless driving Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a stopped school bus unloading children.

According to FHP officials, the woman, 69, was driving west on Southwest 103 Street Road behind a Marion County school bus, when the bus stopped to unload students.

TRENDING: Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County

The woman failed to stop, and collided with the back of the school bus.

No injuries were reported.

