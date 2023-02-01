Marion County woman charged with careless driving for rear-ending school bus

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was charged with careless driving Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a stopped school bus unloading children.

According to FHP officials, the woman, 69, was driving west on Southwest 103 Street Road behind a Marion County school bus, when the bus stopped to unload students.

The woman failed to stop, and collided with the back of the school bus.

No injuries were reported.

