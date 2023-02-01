Multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. At least one vehicle caught fire and multiple people are injured.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned about the incident.

