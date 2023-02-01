North Central Florida nonprofit announced hiring of first executive director

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit has announced the hiring of its first executive director.

Margot Deconna has been selected to take the position for the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida.

The organization works to help provide food and resources to hungry children and their families.

Deconna has recently served as a director for the Humane Society of North Central Florida and at the Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville.

