North Central Florida nonprofit announced hiring of first executive director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit has announced the hiring of its first executive director.

Margot Deconna has been selected to take the position for the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida.

The organization works to help provide food and resources to hungry children and their families.

Deconna has recently served as a director for the Humane Society of North Central Florida and at the Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville.

