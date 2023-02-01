Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department.

In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo of food truck owner Rashad Jones and Fieri. The photo was taken in Florida, but Jones would not yet confirm to TV20 where in the state the photo was taken because of the “secret projects” he is involved in.

“This past week has been nothing short of amazing!” said Jones in the post. “Two top secret projects back to back, dreams coming true, time spent with my friend and great mentor @guyfieri, made new amazing friends and the food is still amazing!”

In December, the Ocala Police Department posted photos of their encounter with Fieri. He donated 10 pizzas to police who were working overnight.

Big Lee’s isn’t new to the Food Network. The food truck’s owner Rashad Jones competed in season three of the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl and took home the win.

Jones started his food truck business on July 12, 2014, after a holiday trip in 2011 to visit his wife Patrice’s family in the Mississippi delta. He tasted her Uncle Leon’s barbecue and decided to start his own restaurant.

