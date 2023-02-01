Ozzy Osbourne says he is done touring, cites declining health

Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan....
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s officially done touring – and is canceling all upcoming shows – due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and “not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Jah'miah Young, 19, charged with child neglect
Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff
Gov. Ron DeSantis releases a nearly $114.8 billion budget proposal on Wednesday.
Gov. DeSantis pitches $114.8 billion state budget including tax cuts, raises for government workers
Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others
An officer brings a K-9 to safety as a tornado hits southeast Texas.
VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado