Paige’s Kitchen: Summer Squash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It may be called summer squash but the best time to grow yellow squash and zucchini in Florida is February to April and August and September.

Both squashes are a good source of vitamins A and C, fiber and potassium. And the following recipe will convince even the pickiest eater that squash is delicious.

The tasty topping of smoked gouda cheese will place this dish at the top of your “go to” recipes. Enjoy.

Ingredients:

1/2 onion thinly sliced

2 small zucchini sliced in rounds 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick (please see notes)

2 small yellow squash sliced in rounds 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick (please see notes)

3 large cloves garlic smashed

3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream (depending on size of squash)

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1 cup shredded smoked gouda cheese

McCormicks Montreal Steak seasonings

Cayenne pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees

2. Melt butter in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until the edges start to brown, approximately 5 minutes. Add garlic cloves and cook for an additional 1 minute. Add cream and simmer until bubbly and starting to thicken. Remove garlic cloves. Slowly stir in parmesan. Add zucchini and yellow squash and cook for an additional 4-5 minutes. (make sure there is enough sauce to coat all the squash, if not add more cream)

3. Sprinkle with smoked gouda and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown. For a little crunch you can top with homemade bread crumbs.

4. Take out of the oven and sprinkle McCormicks Steak seasonings , a small amount of cayenne pepper and fresh torn Italian parsley.

5. Cool for 5 minutes before eating.

TRENDING: DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.