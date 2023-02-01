Single vehicle crash in Ocklawaha leaves two dead after crashing into tree

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Ocklawaha.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the vehicle was traveling east on County Road 464C, east of SE 99th Pl.

The vehicle then crossed the double yellow line onto the north shoulder.

This is when the driver veered back to the right, crossing both lanes to the south shoulder.

The vehicle then collided with a tree.

Both the driver and passenger died.

We’ll have more information on this crash as it becomes available.

