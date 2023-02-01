State House subcommittee to review proposed concealed carry bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida state lawmaker’s bill that would allow gun owners to concealed carry without a permit is moving forward.

The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law and Government Operations Subcommittee will take up the bill during a February 7th meeting.

State representative Chuck Brannan of Macclenny is one of the sponsors.

Under current law, people who want to carry a concealed gun have to go through a process that includes criminal background checks.

If the bill passes, gun owners would still need to carry a valid ID at all times when they are carrying a concealed gun.

