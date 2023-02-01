TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

“Before we started, Dr. Fuchs told me to ask him anything, so I did,” TV20′s David Snyder said. “I asked about everything from political interference from Tallahassee and his favorite April Fools Day prank. I began by asking him to look back.”

“As we speak, I am packing up my office,” said Fuchs. “Tomorrow they’ll have some painters, they are painting the office for Dr. Sasse who will begin on Monday. So a lot of nostalgia, a lot of gratitude, a little bit of nervousness about going back into the classroom.”

Fuchs said he made the decision to step down in 2019.

“My wife and I made the decision back in 2019 when I was reappointed for my second term,” said Fuchs. “I knew it would be appropriate and good for me in terms of where I am in my life that, at the end of the campaign, it would be good for a new president to start because that would be the beginning of a new fundraising campaign. We made that decision several years ago and told our board chair back in 2021, in that summer, and announced it in 2022.”

“It’s been a process of change and looking forward to a new president who’s much younger. A lot more energy that will lead us for the next decade.”

When Fuchs took over as president of the university at the beginning of 2015, the school was intent on becoming a “Top Ten University.” UF achieved that in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 rankings. Fuchs says the achievement of the top ten changed the perception of the university among peers.

“To be very honest, it was very emotional for a lot of us including those that we told as that news began to break. The university had [the ranking] as a goal for many years before my time had that as a goal and made progress. [UF] had moved from rank 19th amongst publics to rank 14th, but being in the top ten is a pretty special place.”

He says there are many challenges to running the flagship university in the State of Florida.

“I share with our elected officials what I think is our greatest challenge, which is not a political comment, I share it with all of them, and that is, I believe our university is over-regulated,” said Fuchs. “I argue those that have authority over us should set goals for us, but not give us all the details of how to achieve them. Let us achieve those goals.”

The first few years were smooth sailing for Fuchs as president of UF, however, that started to change with numerous controversies ranging from the visit of white nationalist Richard Spencer to the controversial hiring of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

As president, Fuchs had to perform a very delicate balancing act weighing the interests and agendas of a wide variety of influential people inside the university, in North Central Florida, and in Tallahassee.

“Questions about academic freedom and the lawsuit by the professors wanting to testify, would you have done any of that differently? How do you feel about that now?” David asked.

“What happened in that situation, myself, our provost, actually learned about the situation from the press,” explained Fuchs. “And the provost came to me that week and read about the situation and recommended we overturn the situation, which we did. And then we set up a process to change how we manage and authorize situations that may result in a conflict of interest.”

Fuchs says the governor of the state of Florida has a lot of authority over the university regardless of who is in office. The university must then follow the goals of the administration.

“I believe on both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, they care about education. They may have different ways of achieving those goals, but they care about it. And Governor DeSantis is one of those as well.”

David asked Fuchs directly if the governor played a role in UF’s hiring of Dr. Ladapo who has expressed some controversial views on the COVID-19 vaccine as well as transgender healthcare. Fuchs explained that DeSantis didn’t tell them to hire Ladapo, but he came to the state of Florida because he was being considered by the DeSantis administration.

“I don’t think he would have joined our faculty if he had not been first approached by Governor DeSantis. I was given the resume and looked at it early, I’m not an expert, I’m a computer engineer, but from what I saw in the resume this looked like someone we would want to pursue. We gave it to the College of Medicine and let them make the decision, though.”

Incoming UF President Ben Sasse and Fuchs have spoken only a few times since he was selected by the UF Board of Trustees to replace Fuchs, which he said is normal. Fuchs says he has been impressed with Sasse.

“I’ve encouraged our community to do what [Sasse] is committed to doing, which is, set aside our politics and let’s focus on the University of Florida. He committed to doing that and I think he will be really excellent.”

When asked about how he hopes people view his time as president, Fuchs said he hopes people not only acknowledge the growth of every college in the university but also say it was a place where people cared about each other.

“Often when you grow in reputation, you become a rougher, tougher, more competitive place and I actually hope we become a more caring place.”

