UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences hosts a career expo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will hold a career expo on Wednesday.

It will have employers representing the food, fiber, natural resources, and life sciences sectors in attendance.

Students can expect to find opportunities for internships and permanent employment as well as representatives of graduate programs and professional schools.

The event will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the J. Wayne Reitz Union.

The expo will run from 10 am until 3 pm.

