UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center hosts three-day Gainesville tech week

The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.
The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center starting on Wednesday.

Day one of the event includes a tech education panel, a lecture on Gainesville’s tech ecosystem, and more.

Day two will be held at 1908 Grand 215 N Main street.

It includes a seminar on innovation at UF and a pitch showcase.

The final day will be a networking day hosted at the UF Career Connections Center innovation room in the Reitz Union suite 1300.

