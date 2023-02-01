UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center hosts three-day Gainesville tech week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center starting on Wednesday.
Day one of the event includes a tech education panel, a lecture on Gainesville’s tech ecosystem, and more.
Day two will be held at 1908 Grand 215 N Main street.
It includes a seminar on innovation at UF and a pitch showcase.
The final day will be a networking day hosted at the UF Career Connections Center innovation room in the Reitz Union suite 1300.
