UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration.

They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet and greet with Cliff Dorsey in addition to his live performance.

The event will be held in the Children’s Healing Garden at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, and it starts at 1 p.m.

