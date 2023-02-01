UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor.

The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages were found on campus on Wednesday morning. Community center officials say a “propaganda group” is traveling all over Florida to spread their messages.

Some of the graffiti includes chalk messages stating, “Christ is King #Ye24″ and “Ye is Right 2/2/23″ The messages reference the artist formerly known as Kanye West who has experienced backlash for a series of remarks viewed to be antisemitic.

The incident follows antisemitic images that were projected on the side of a Jacksonville stadium at the 2022 Florida-Georgia football game. The message read “Kanye was right about the Jews.”

Fuchs responded to the messages left on campus by releasing a statement.

Our statement regarding antisemitic chalk messages. pic.twitter.com/xyBve20Ll4 — W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) February 1, 2023

The messages were found the morning after Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 97, and his band was hosted by UF Chabad leaders. Dreier was born in Poland in 1925. When World War II started in 1939, Dreier’s childhood was cut short, and he went through three concentration camps.

In response to the messages, the student and community center said in part, “Acts of bigotry or hate can never be ignored. When condemnable words go unanswered, it emboldens evil and leads to negative actions. We understand that the goal of anti-Semites, bigots or haters of any kind, is to provoke fear, bias and hate, especially for people who are targets of hate and violence simply because of their skin color, religion, culture, sexual orientation or beliefs. If any student or community member ever feels troubled or intimidated and would like to speak with someone, our doors are open; please reach out to us. We are always here for you and we will listen and help.”

