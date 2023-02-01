U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for a more than four-year initiative to reduce gun violence in Marion County.

Between July 2018 and December 2022, the Ocala division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants.

“The efforts of this unified partnership really should be celebrated, as it’s been relentless in the pursuit of justice,” said Mike Balken, Ocala Police Chief.

The Ocala Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with the Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, ATF, and the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office on this initiative.

Roger Handberg, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, said “these cases have resulted in convictions of defendants who’ve possessed ghost guns as well as defendants with criminal records that qualify them as career offenders.”

Of the 60 defendants, 49 have been sentenced in federal court to a combined total of 388 years in federal prison.

“Each of them believed that they could commit violent crimes and firearm offenses in Ocala and not be held accountable, as those defendants have now learned, they were wrong,” said Handberg.

Just one day after this initiative ended, gunfire broke out at a New Year’s Day block party in Ocala, killing two people and injuring four.

RELATED STORY: Family member demands justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

TV 20 asked Chief Balken where OPD stands in finding those responsible. He said, “it’s extremely complicated, there’s a lot of people involved and it’s going to take some time to come full circle. They’re following up on many, many leads. Again, a lot of witnesses that were out on the scene, but we expect a positive closure on that case in the near future.”

He said five people who were at that block party were arrested, but on charges unrelated to the shooting. Officials said they are working to get more information about what those individuals know.

