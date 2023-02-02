Accused Jan. 6 conspirator, Connie Meggs’ jury selection delayed again

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury selection is being put off again in the federal trial of accused January 6 conspirator, Connie Meggs.

The woman from Dunnellon faces several charges including conspiracy, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting.

Her husband, Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs, was convicted in November.

Jury selection for Connie Meggs is now set for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It was originally set to start Wednesday.

