Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.

Next is Henry Hoo’s brother Jackson Boo. Jackson Boo is looking for a forever home and a comfy lap to nap on.

We also have a pup who is just as sweet as the name suggests Cookies ‘n Cream. This pup is very affectionate and is looking for some one to learn new tricks with.

Lastly is a dog who is just as big as the name suggests Beefstick. This big boy loves to meet new people and will happily hop into your lap for kisses and lean into you for more scratches.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Riki, Tango, Jemma, and Velvet

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.