Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools’ annual robotics competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday.

Nearly 250 students from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district will participate.

Teams will demonstrate their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific tasks all before event judges.

They are competing for a sport in the Central/North Florida State Vex competitions held in late March.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the competition running from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

