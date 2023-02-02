Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

Alachua County Animals Services seizes cats from suspected hoarding situation
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance

They seized nine cats and found two cats that were dead. Authorities continued to search for more animals at the home to bring to the shelter.

Officials say the cats are all feral.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

