Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday.

The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects.

Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories.

Judging will take place Thursday and winners announced Friday night.

The STEM fair will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside on top of the world in Ocala.

