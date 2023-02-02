Bomb squad clears scene after suspicious package found at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has cleared a suspicious package that caused a building on the University of Florida campus to be evacuated.

Officials say a suspicious package was found on Thursday inside Turlington Plaza. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. University of Florida Police Department responded along with Alachua County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad.

They determined the package was an empty pipe and is not a danger to the campus. UF officials sent out a UF Alert to inform students of the situation.

(1 of 2) UF Alert-Gainesville Update: A joint investigation with UFPD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is still underway at Turlington Plaza regarding a suspicious package. We have no additional updates at this time. Please continue to stay clear of the area and — UF Alert (@UFAlert) February 2, 2023

Busses were rerouted around Newall Hall. Those seeking an alternate bus stop could go to the Reitz Union.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.