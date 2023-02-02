‘Chomp Hate’: UF Jewish community offers alternative to ‘Ye was right’ group

'Chomp the Hate' UF Hillel (left) and #YEisRIGHT table (right)
'Chomp the Hate' UF Hillel (left) and #YEisRIGHT table (right)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t take the bait, that was the message from the University of Florida’s Jewish community after a group they described as “instigators” arrived on campus to spread a hateful message.

On Thursday, a group set up a table at the Plaza of the Americas with the messages “Ye was right” and “change my mind.” At the table, they recorded their interactions with anyone who approached as they espoused the same antisemitic rhetoric as the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

RELATED: UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

UF Hillel responded by setting up their own booth as an alternative to the hateful messages. Around the area, UF Hillel posted signs stating “Chomp Hate.”

On Wednesday morning, chalk graffiti was found on campus with messages including “Christ is King #Ye24″ and “Ye is Right 2/2/23.″ University of Florida Police and state law enforcement agencies are investigating who vandalized the campus.

RELATED: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

'It's outrageous': UF's Jewish leaders respond to antisemitic messages

