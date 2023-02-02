City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed.

The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor.

The draft ordinance appears to strike out the process that requires audits to adhere to “generally accepted governmental auditing standards.”

Instead, it calls for developing “a risk-based audit plan,” conducting “periodic enterprise risk assessments, which requires assessing risks in alignment with the city’s strategic objectives.”

