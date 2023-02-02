City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

The City of Gainesville may look to change the standards and duties of the City Auditor in order to avoid unfavorable audits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed.

The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor.

The draft ordinance appears to strike out the process that requires audits to adhere to “generally accepted governmental auditing standards.”

Instead, it calls for developing “a risk-based audit plan,” conducting “periodic enterprise risk assessments, which requires assessing risks in alignment with the city’s strategic objectives.”

TRENDING: U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

An inmate who died in an Alachua County Jail is having a vigil held in his honor in Bo Diddley...
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills