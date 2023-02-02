Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center.

On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners.

The commissioners have expressed they don’t want the deed.

RELATED: Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission

Commissioners asked staff to present a proposal to provide funding to the city of Lake City for the Richardson Center and are recommended to approve the funding.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the School Board Administrative Complex in Lake City.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.