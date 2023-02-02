Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center

Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center.

On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners.

The commissioners have expressed they don’t want the deed.

RELATED: Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission

Commissioners asked staff to present a proposal to provide funding to the city of Lake City for the Richardson Center and are recommended to approve the funding.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the School Board Administrative Complex in Lake City.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2
Here’s what you missed in our chat with Wind-FM!
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2