Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence.

‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker. “We have so many victims of gun violence, we have so many families, of victims of gun violence.”

Commissioners voted unanimously for a motion to discuss the gun violence crisis and are taking steps to launch town hall meetings.

One Gainesville woman said her son was a victim of gun violence in south Florida and is using her voice to fight back.

“It’s heartbreaking,” shared Zahra Abyaz. “I think the city needs to do serious acts about this situation. The crime is very high.”

Chief Lonnie Scott concluded an increase in homicides, stolen firearms, and gunfire from 2021 to 2022. Commissioner Duncan-Walker is calling the wave of gun violence in Gainesville a crisis.

“The city commission’s decision to move this forward by identifying it as a crisis was really a good thing,” shared Duncar-Walker. “It sends a message to the community that we not only hear the problem but we are to find ways to move towards a resolution.”

Chief Scott said in statistics from 2021 to 2022, Gainesville police reported a 0.56% increase in violent crimes.

Scott made clear that the department will continue to search for solutions and implement youth and family programs.

