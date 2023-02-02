Gator men’s basketball team upsets No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54

Colin Castleton scores 20 or more points for the fifth time this season
UF gives Golden signature win
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in five days, the Florida men’s basketball team battled another Top 5 opponent and this time they pulled off the victory. The (13-9) Gators knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54. It was the first time that Florida played back to back Top 5 opponents in 55 years. Florida also the highest ranked home win in program history for the second year in a row.

Florida started off the evening with a fast start taking a 17-4 lead, that included a 15-0 run against one of the best defenses in college basketball. The Volunteers would wake up offensively and go on a 9-2 to make it a close ball game. However, with seconds to go before halftime. Kyle Lofton passes it off to Alex Fudge who rattled the rim with a two handed slam dunk as the orange and blue crowd went insane at the O’Connell Center. Gators led 27-21 at the half.

Tennessee would be in lockstep with the Gators early in the second half. Volunteers’ Zakai Ziegler would hit back to back three pointers to take a 39-36 lead with under 13:00 to go. Tennessee would increase their lead to six points and Florida shut the door with a 17-2 run to put this game away.

Colin Castleton led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Castleton said about the second half surge, “We knew tonight, it was a desperation game, we have a tough schedule with this little stretch we have here, and we got to win some games. We all know that, everybody knows that. Just having that grit, that toughness, coming down with rebounds, going for loose balls which we didn’t do later on in the second half when they were getting on their run but we were able to just claw, and fight and we came out on top.”

It was the biggest win for first year head coach Todd Golden. Kyle Lofton said, “It’s definitely a good thing, him being a new coach you want to play for him, just let people know he’s the right one, and they picked the right guy. Seeing a smile on his face, we’re happy for him. He puts a lot of work in, him and the coaching staff, to go out there and execute exactly what they wanted to do, and seeing him smile at the end, it’s what you play for.”

Lofton would finish the night with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two of three from the three-point line.

Next up is a trip to Rupp Arena to battle upstart Kentucky. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games.

Florida is 6-3 in conference play to start the month of February. Tip/off is 7pm in Lexington, Kentucky.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

Buchholz High School, Wednesday
Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges
H.S. Signings: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie County
Citizens Field, Wednesday
GHS boys claim district soccer title, edge Forest, 2-1
GHS boys win district soccer title over Forest, 2-1
Gator men take down No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54