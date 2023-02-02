Gator men’s basketball team upsets No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in five days, the Florida men’s basketball team battled another Top 5 opponent and this time they pulled off the victory. The (13-9) Gators knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54. It was the first time that Florida played back to back Top 5 opponents in 55 years. Florida also the highest ranked home win in program history for the second year in a row.

Florida started off the evening with a fast start taking a 17-4 lead, that included a 15-0 run against one of the best defenses in college basketball. The Volunteers would wake up offensively and go on a 9-2 to make it a close ball game. However, with seconds to go before halftime. Kyle Lofton passes it off to Alex Fudge who rattled the rim with a two handed slam dunk as the orange and blue crowd went insane at the O’Connell Center. Gators led 27-21 at the half.

Tennessee would be in lockstep with the Gators early in the second half. Volunteers’ Zakai Ziegler would hit back to back three pointers to take a 39-36 lead with under 13:00 to go. Tennessee would increase their lead to six points and Florida shut the door with a 17-2 run to put this game away.

Colin Castleton led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Castleton said about the second half surge, “We knew tonight, it was a desperation game, we have a tough schedule with this little stretch we have here, and we got to win some games. We all know that, everybody knows that. Just having that grit, that toughness, coming down with rebounds, going for loose balls which we didn’t do later on in the second half when they were getting on their run but we were able to just claw, and fight and we came out on top.”

It was the biggest win for first year head coach Todd Golden. Kyle Lofton said, “It’s definitely a good thing, him being a new coach you want to play for him, just let people know he’s the right one, and they picked the right guy. Seeing a smile on his face, we’re happy for him. He puts a lot of work in, him and the coaching staff, to go out there and execute exactly what they wanted to do, and seeing him smile at the end, it’s what you play for.”

Lofton would finish the night with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two of three from the three-point line.

Next up is a trip to Rupp Arena to battle upstart Kentucky. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games.

Florida is 6-3 in conference play to start the month of February. Tip/off is 7pm in Lexington, Kentucky.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.