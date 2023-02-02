GHS boys claim district soccer title, edge Forest, 2-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS boys soccer team survived Wednesday’s battle of unbeatens versus Forest to claim the Class 6A-District 4 title at Citizens Field. The Hurricanes scored a goal in each half to outlast the Wildcats, 2-1.

Sam Ponce scored the first goal in the 29th minute and assisted on Isaac Gugel’s strike early in the second half for the Hurricanes (14-0-1), who came into the week ranked No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings according to the FHSAA. Forest (15-1-6) awaits possible at-large selection for the region tournament.

The boys region quarterfinals are set for next Wednesday.

