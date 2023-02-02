GHS boys claim district soccer title, edge Forest, 2-1

Sam Ponce scored one GHS goal and assisted on the other
Gainesville wins matchup of unbeatens
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS boys soccer team survived Wednesday’s battle of unbeatens versus Forest to claim the Class 6A-District 4 title at Citizens Field. The Hurricanes scored a goal in each half to outlast the Wildcats, 2-1.

Sam Ponce scored the first goal in the 29th minute and assisted on Isaac Gugel’s strike early in the second half for the Hurricanes (14-0-1), who came into the week ranked No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings according to the FHSAA. Forest (15-1-6) awaits possible at-large selection for the region tournament.

The boys region quarterfinals are set for next Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

Buchholz High School, Wednesday
Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges
H.S. Signings: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie County
GHS boys win district soccer title over Forest, 2-1
Gator men take down No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54