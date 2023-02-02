Gov. DeSantis rejects Sen. Rick Scott proposal to return stimulus funds to federal government

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Defending Florida’s hold on remaining federal stimulus money, Governor Ron DeSantis is rejecting a call by U.S. Senator Rick Scott for state and local governments to return unused funds.

On January 20th, Scott sent a letter about unspent stimulus dollars to governors and mayors. In the letter, Scott, who was DeSantis’ predecessor as governor, said the funds did not help families in need, but instead are being used by state and local governments as a slush fund for unrelated pet projects.

After outlining a proposed $114.8 billion state budget, DeSantis questioned how much of a “dent” it would make in the national debt if Florida returned the remaining $100 to $200 million worth of stimulus money. He then quickly turned to criticizing federal spending.

”Why don’t they get their house in order? Why don’t they stop spending so much?”, said DeSantis.

Florida TaxWatch has reported the state received $13.4 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

