Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new member to UF Board of Trustees

UF (FILE)
UF (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is undergoing a lot of change as the university prepares to welcome a new president next week. Now the latest change is a new member of the UF Board of Trustees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday the appointment of Patrick Zalupski of Ponte Vedra Beach to the board. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.

Zalupski is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. The company is a national home builder. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association.

The Florida Senate must confirm the appointment.

TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and now spoke with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position

