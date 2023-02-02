‘It’s outrageous’: UF’s Jewish leaders respond to antisemitic messages

The chalk-written messages were feet away from the facility.
The chalk-written messages were feet away from the facility.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at the UF Chabad Jewish Student and Commmunity Center found multiple antisemitic chalk-written messages found on and off campus.

“I found out about what was happening on campus by walking around to my classes this morning,” shared student and UF Chabad Social Chair, Emily Bernstein. “They were spread out everywhere on campus and it made me feel really sad.”

The graffiti included messages like “Christ is king #Ye24″, referencing rapper Kanye West who previously made antisemitic remarks.

RELATED: UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

“Hate-filled messages of antisemitism, bigotry, of any kind is unacceptable,” stated Rabbi Berl Goldman. “This will unite our community meaning the campus and Gainesville community even more.”

Rabbi Goldman said they were chalk-written messages were removed immediately and he may know who is responsible for the acts.

“Its a very small fringe group,” shared Rabbi Goldman. “Law enforcement and many others are aware of who they are. They always walk unfortunately a fine line between free speech and hate speech.”

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs responded with a statement condemning the act, that happened hours after the organization hosted a holocaust survivor.

“Its very important to make sure that these people are committing the hate crimes know that they’re not welcome here,” shared student and UF Chabad president Joseph Bensabat. “There’s no place in our community or in our campus for this type or behavior.”

University of Florida police and state law enforcement agencies are investigating who vandalized the campus.

TRENDING STORY: Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

An inmate who died in an Alachua County Jail is having a vigil held in his honor in Bo Diddley...
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
The City of Gainesville may look to change the standards and duties of the City Auditor in...
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail