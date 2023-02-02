‘It’s outrageous’: UF’s Jewish leaders respond to antisemitic messages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at the UF Chabad Jewish Student and Commmunity Center found multiple antisemitic chalk-written messages found on and off campus.

“I found out about what was happening on campus by walking around to my classes this morning,” shared student and UF Chabad Social Chair, Emily Bernstein. “They were spread out everywhere on campus and it made me feel really sad.”

The graffiti included messages like “Christ is king #Ye24″, referencing rapper Kanye West who previously made antisemitic remarks.

“Hate-filled messages of antisemitism, bigotry, of any kind is unacceptable,” stated Rabbi Berl Goldman. “This will unite our community meaning the campus and Gainesville community even more.”

Rabbi Goldman said they were chalk-written messages were removed immediately and he may know who is responsible for the acts.

“Its a very small fringe group,” shared Rabbi Goldman. “Law enforcement and many others are aware of who they are. They always walk unfortunately a fine line between free speech and hate speech.”

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs responded with a statement condemning the act, that happened hours after the organization hosted a holocaust survivor.

“Its very important to make sure that these people are committing the hate crimes know that they’re not welcome here,” shared student and UF Chabad president Joseph Bensabat. “There’s no place in our community or in our campus for this type or behavior.”

University of Florida police and state law enforcement agencies are investigating who vandalized the campus.

